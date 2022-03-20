Symbol Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $754.95 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Symbol has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.92 or 0.06927544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,278.67 or 0.99988815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040644 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

