SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $11,897.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00260821 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00779586 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,775,939 coins and its circulating supply is 122,742,710 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

