Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

