Syscoin Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $345.39 million and approximately $19.85 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00278606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 635,544,688 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

