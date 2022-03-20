Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.91 Million

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) to post sales of $44.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $46.00 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $42.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $236.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.35 million to $237.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $277.13 million, with estimates ranging from $265.10 million to $283.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.86 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.39. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

