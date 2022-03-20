Tadpole Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $6,637.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00012690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.30 or 0.06910793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,383.06 or 0.99776795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00040992 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

