Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,618,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,885 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.1% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $675,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,608,000 after buying an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,135,000 after buying an additional 2,076,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,628,000 after buying an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period.

TSM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,024,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026,997. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

