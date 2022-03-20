Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Target by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,330. Target Co. has a one year low of $179.63 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

