Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 6.11% of QuickLogic worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QUIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuickLogic stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 15,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,697. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.26. QuickLogic Co. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.