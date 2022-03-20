Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Alteryx makes up about 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Alteryx worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.25. 995,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,474. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.90. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.