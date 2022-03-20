Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Napco Security Technologies worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $790.43 million, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

