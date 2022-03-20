Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 52,704 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMDGet Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,234 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,704 shares during the quarter. InMode accounts for about 2.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of InMode worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in InMode by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in InMode by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in InMode by 1,597.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

InMode Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.