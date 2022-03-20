Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 52,704 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,234 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,704 shares during the quarter. InMode accounts for about 2.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of InMode worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in InMode by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in InMode by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in InMode by 1,597.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

