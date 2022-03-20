Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000. Procore Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOR stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $61.57. 2,085,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last ninety days.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

