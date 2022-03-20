Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for about 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Boot Barn worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,827,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after buying an additional 188,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 128,543 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

BOOT traded up $5.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

