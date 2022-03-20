Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Splunk makes up 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,067,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 642,011 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,631,000 after acquiring an additional 515,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Splunk stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,819. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

