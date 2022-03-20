Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 41,041 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,041 shares during the period. Zuora comprises about 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Zuora worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Zuora by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 6,335,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,707. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

