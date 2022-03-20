Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Raised by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $68.96 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $199.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

