Tellor 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.61 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $19.40 or 0.00047176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $44.86 million and $9.61 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,473 coins and its circulating supply is 2,312,012 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

