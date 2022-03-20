Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $12.85 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.84. 13,324,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,263. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.