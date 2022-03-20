Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $5,153,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,166,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,047. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

