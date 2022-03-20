Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,748,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,161. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

