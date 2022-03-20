Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. 16,166,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,393,428. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

