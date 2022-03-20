TEMCO (TEMCO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $731,406.00

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $21.84 million and approximately $731,406.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.55 or 0.06896921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,232.17 or 0.99866599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00040683 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

