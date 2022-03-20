Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ternium by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. Ternium has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

