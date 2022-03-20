Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $3.25 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00007843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $137.10 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00220412 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 909,944,840 coins and its circulating supply is 888,132,199 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

