Tfo Tdc LLC Has $143.58 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tfo Tdc LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,055,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 27.5% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned about 0.95% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $143,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,104,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 125,497 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 977,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,982. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

