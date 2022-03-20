Tfo Tdc LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.18. 3,406,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.75 and its 200-day moving average is $230.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

