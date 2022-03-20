The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will report $16.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. Bank of Princeton posted sales of $15.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $64.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Bank of Princeton stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth $272,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Princeton (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.