The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.89.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $192.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day moving average is $208.66. Boeing has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $260.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,506,000. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

