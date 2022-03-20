The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,771,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.