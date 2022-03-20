The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,771,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

