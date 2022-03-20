The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 153,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,304,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082,308. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.