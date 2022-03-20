The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s 8th Largest Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after acquiring an additional 323,623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $276.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.39 and its 200 day moving average is $323.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

