The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 225,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,263. The stock has a market cap of $633.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

