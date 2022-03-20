The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.43 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.16 and its 200-day moving average is $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

