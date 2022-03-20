The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.