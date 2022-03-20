The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.76 million and the highest is $23.00 million. Joint posted sales of $17.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $103.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.91 million to $105.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.93 million, with estimates ranging from $123.76 million to $134.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Joint by 131.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Joint by 146.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Joint has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $575.39 million, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

