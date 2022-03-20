The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s 6th Largest Position

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 533.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $158,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $127.90 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

