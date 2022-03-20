The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average of $151.18. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $127.90 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

