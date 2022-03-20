The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,989 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after acquiring an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.69. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

