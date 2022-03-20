The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $196.33. The company has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

