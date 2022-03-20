THEKEY 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,237.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $9,237.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

