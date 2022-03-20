THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.90 million and $9,315.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.