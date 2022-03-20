Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.8% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $589.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $566.90 and a 200-day moving average of $597.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $230.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.63 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.