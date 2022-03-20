THORChain Price Up 31.1% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $437.75 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00020717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

