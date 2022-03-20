ThreeFold Price Hits $0.0786 (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $53,072.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00220583 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00208524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00026059 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

