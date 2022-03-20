Throne Market Capitalization Tops $39.63 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $39.63 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.07 or 0.06945772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,257.36 or 1.00300038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040267 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

