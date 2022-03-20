Tidal Finance Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $270,788.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00035525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00106192 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

