Time New Bank Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $472,107.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

