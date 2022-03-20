Tixl Price Tops $0.0610 on Major Exchanges (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

